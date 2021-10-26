U.S. regulators barely corralling feverish bitcoin mania: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 26 (Reuters) - Insatiable demand for
bitcoin is forcing U.S. regulators to walk an increasingly fine
line between opening up the booming market to investors, and
shielding them from what is still a highly speculative, volatile
and risky asset.
By authorizing the first-ever bitcoin futures
exchange-traded funds last week, while doubling down on its
resistance to cash-based ETFs, the Securities and Exchange
Commission may be getting the balance just about right.
The risks bitcoin poses to investors broadly fall into three
categories: market opacity (such as highly concentrated
ownership, potential for price manipulation, fraud and illicit
transactions); market infrastructure (where the asset is traded,
ease of access for investors); and price volatility.
By giving the green light to ETFs tracking the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange's bitcoin futures but keeping the door
closed on cash-based ETFs, the SEC is reducing the first two
while allowing investors with the stomach for it to enjoy the
upside of the third.
"Bitcoin is unregulated and has risks related to fraud or
manipulation which concerns the SEC. Their concerns are hefty,"
notes Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at
research firm CFRA in New York.
Last week the spot price of bitcoin surged to a new high
above $67,000, open interest on the Chicago futures market
reached the highest since the contract was launched four years
ago, and ProShares and Valkyrie debuted their ETFs
.
More bitcoin ETFs tracking futures contracts rather than the
cash market will likely be approved in the coming weeks and
months. But that is as far as it is likely to go for now.
Regulators' skepticism and caution surrounding bitcoin and
cryptocurrency is long-standing and deep-rooted. Fraud,
manipulation, front-running, opaque pricing, and other abuses
are seen as features, not bugs.
"It's really a matter of bringing as much of this space
within the investor protection remit. That's the story here.
Without that, it really is ... a bit of the Wild West," SEC
Chairman Gary Gensler told Yahoo Finance on Monday, stressing
that the global $2.5 trillion crypto market is mostly
unregulated.
400% WORTH THE RISK?
From an investor point of view, ETFs are not without actual
or opportunity cost either.
Futures don't track spot prices exactly, so investors could
miss out on perhaps 5% to 10% of the upside over the course of a
year, according to some analysts. And as contracts expire,
buyers will have to roll into the next front month, which in a
bull market is at a higher price.
Gensler's latest salvo - he made similar comments the day of
ProShares' ETF debut - comes at a particularly frenzied time for
crypto currencies.
Bitcoin is up 45% so far in October, on track for one of its
best-ever months, and ProShares Bitcoin Strategy's ETF
amassed over $1 billion of assets in a record-breaking two days.
Not only are investors desperate to ride the crest of that
wave, there is a growing view that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
are vying with gold as the de facto hedge against inflation.
Cash is being pulled out of gold ETFs even with inflationary
pressures and expectations rising, JP Morgan strategists note,
and many wealth managers are replacing gold in their portfolios
with bitcoin and crypto assets.
"Clearly, it (crypto) is winning the race against gold at
the moment," billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones
told CNBC last week. He would prefer to own physical bitcoin
rather than the ETF, but "the fact that it's SEC-approved should
give you great comfort."
Figures from digital asset manager CoinShares on Monday
showed that cryptocurrency products and funds attracted a record
$1.5 billion in inflows last week, their 10th straight week of
investments. The bulk of that - $1.45 billion - went to bitcoin.
Inflows so far this year of $8 billion already exceed the
record set for the whole of 2020 of $6.7 billion. Some $6.1
billion of that is bitcoin, the report showed.
A 400% rise in bitcoin's price over the past year will help
soothe investor concerns over its volatility - bitcoin halved in
value between May and July - and other myriad risks. Gains like
that will only intensify the clamor for cash-based ETFs.
But for now at least, the SEC is standing firm.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jonathan Oatis)