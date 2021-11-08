U.S. regulators focus on data, clearing, oversight in Treasury market review

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are assessing
potential ways to boost the resilience of the U.S. Treasury
market, including improving market data quality, increasing
oversight of trading venues and introducing central clearing,
according to a Treasury Department-led report published on
Monday.
The market for Treasury securities is the most liquid in the
world, and the global financial system uses them as a benchmark
for asset classes.
But as pandemic fears gripped investors in late February and
early March 2020, Treasury market liquidity rapidly deteriorated
to 2008 crisis levels, prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to buy
$1.6 trillion of Treasuries to increase stability.
Other disruptions have occurred in "seemingly more benign
environments," the Treasury said on Monday.
The Inter-Agency Working Group for Treasury Market
Surveillance, led by the Treasury and comprising the Fed and
market regulators, has been exploring overhauling the market to
improve its resilience in times of stress.
Monday's report provides an update on areas regulators are
exploring, flagging five workstreams.
These include the role of intermediation by big dealers in
the market, which have struggled over the years to keep up with
vast Treasury debt issuance. Among the changes could be tweaking
a capital rule which banks say constrains their ability to hold
and deal in Treasuries.
The regulators are also assessing whether the timeliness and
granularity of market data on positions and transactions needs
to be improved; whether some Treasury trades should be put
through central clearing houses, improving the risk management
around such deals and whether the alternative trading platforms
on which many Treasuries trade require increased regulatory
scrutiny.
Additionally, the regulators are examining the role of
open-ended funds and other investors in the marketplace, and
whether runs on those funds led them to sell off Treasuries to
meet redemptions and margin calls.
