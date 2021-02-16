U.S. regulators open investigation into Texas, Midwest power outages

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Federal regulators on Tuesday
said they will open an inquiry into power outages in Texas and
the Midwest due to extreme cold weather.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the
North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) will work
with other federal agencies, states, regional entities and
electric utilities to identify what affected the performance of
the bulk-power system and solutions for addressing those
problems.
Sub-zero cold has left around 5.3 million customers without
power across the U.S. due to winter storms, with Texas the
hardest hit with around 4.3 million customers affected,
according to local power companies.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday called for reform of
ERCOT, the state's electric grid operator after it received
widespread criticism for not preparing for the extreme weather.
