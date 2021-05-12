Log in
U.S. removes Xiaomi from government blacklist, parties to resolve litigation

05/12/2021 | 03:04am EDT
Xiaomi logo is seen on a closed brand's store in central Kiev

(Reuters) -The U.S department of Defense will remove Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp from a government blacklist, a court filing showed.

The filing stated that the two parties would agree to resolve their ongoing litigation without further contest, bringing to an end a brief and controversial spat between the hardware company and Washington.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Defense, under the Trump administration, designated the firm as a company with ties to China's military and placed it on a list that would restrict U.S. investment in the company.

Xiaomi quickly responded by filing a lawsuit against the U.S. government, calling its placement "unlawful and unconstitutional" and denying any ties to China's military.

In March, under the new Biden administration, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the blacklisting.

Shares in Xiaomi rose over 6% in Hong Kong as news of the decision spread.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
