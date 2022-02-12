Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine

02/12/2022 | 09:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine receives shipment of U.S. military aid at Boryspil airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -About 150 U.S. troops from the Florida National Guard who have been in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian forces are leaving the country as the threat of a Russian invasion increases, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the decision, first reported by Reuters, was made out of an abundance of caution and was informed by the State Department's decision to withdraw some staff from the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.

"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression," Kirby said in a written statement.

The trainers will be repositioned within Europe, he said, but it was not clear exactly where.

It was also not immediately clear what will happen with the small number of U.S. special operations forces in the country, according to a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Pentagon will send 3,000 additional troops to Poland as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.

Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday joined countries urging their citizens to leave Ukraine. Washington said on Friday that a Russian invasion, likely beginning with an air assault, could occur at any time.

Moscow has repeatedly disputed Washington's version of events, saying it has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border to maintain its own security against aggression by NATO allies.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Idrees Ali


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.73% 772.49 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 77.075 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aRussia says u.s. submarine ignored request to leave russian wate…
RE
10:24aRussian military says it detected u.s. submarine near kuril isla…
RE
09:57aPutin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone - reports
RE
09:53aPolice fire tear gas as anti-restrictions "Freedom Convoy" enters Paris
RE
09:53aPolice fire tear gas as anti-restrictions "Freedom Convoy" enters Paris
RE
09:52aHungary to extend fuel price cap beyond April 3 vote, Orban says
RE
09:49aThousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
09:48aHungary to extend fuel price cap beyond April 3 vote, Orban says
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2Biden and Putin to speak; U.S. orders most embassy staff out of Ukraine
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
5Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with COVID fight

HOT NEWS