U.S. renewable fuel credits hit multi-year high as oil group urges EPA to act

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. renewable fuel credits
this week hit fresh multi-year highs, while an oil refining
trade group urged the Biden administration to use its authority
to help stabilize the market.
Prices for so-called Renewable Identification Numbers, or
RINs, have climbed all year as costs for feedstocks such as
soybean oil increase and as market participants bet on reduced
exemptions granted to oil refiners that would waive them from
U.S. biofuel blending requirements.
Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must blend
billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix, or buy
tradable RINs from those that do. Refiners can apply for
exemptions if they can prove the requirements do them harm.
The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers group argued
in a letter dated Monday to the Environmental Protection Agency
that uncertainty around blending obligations for 2021 - which
have been delayed since a Nov. 30 deadline - have contributed to
rising RIN costs.
The group said high RIN prices were threatening the
viability of refiners already devastated by the coronavirus
pandemic's effect on fuel demand.
Renewable fuel (D6) credits <RIN-D6-US> for 2021 traded at
$1.43 each on Monday, highest since at least 2013, according to
Refinitiv Eikon data. Biomass-based (D4) credits <RIN-D4-US>
traded at $1.50 each, highest since at least 2014. They were
both slightly lower, at $1.41 and $1.48, respectively on
Tuesday.
AFPM has previously argued that small refineries generally
cannot blend renewable fuels themselves and have to purchase
RINs in the spot market. Still, EPA said in a 2017 document that
obligated parties, including small entities, generally recover
the cost of acquiring RINs through higher sales prices of
products they sell.
"We have to admit the possibility that the world changed a
lot and maybe it's been harder to pass through with the demand
reductions we've seen ... but until I see concrete evidence of
that, the best evidence we have is pre-pandemic studies," said
Scott Irwin, an agricultural economist at the University of
Illinois.
In its letter, AFPM also asked EPA to finalize proposed
extended compliance deadlines for the RFS, and urged the agency
to consider the demand destruction from the pandemic as it
decides blending requirements for 2021.
