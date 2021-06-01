U.S. renews Chevron license for activities in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the
last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela,
received a new U.S. government license allowing it to remain in
Venezuela until Dec. 1, the U.S. Treasury Department said on
Tuesday.
The United States in 2019 imposed sanctions barring imports
of Venezuelan oil and transactions made in U.S. dollars with
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, a move designed to
starve the country of oil dollars and oust socialist President
Nicolas Maduro.
Chevron had no immediate comment on the extension.
Chevron has had a special U.S. operating license exempting
it from sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil sector, though the
administration of former President Donald Trump last year
modified the license to restrict the company from key activities
like drilling and trading. The latest waiver was due to expire
on June 3.
Tuesday's renewal of the license, which also applies to oil
service companies Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited
, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International,
continues those restrictions.
The companies are also not authorized to repair or improve
wells, hire additional staff or services, pay dividends to
Venezuelan state-run PDVSA or negotiate any new loans.
The license allows the companies only to conduct
transactions with PDVSA "necessary for the limited maintenance
of essential operations in Venezuela or the wind down of
operations" by Dec. 1. The companies would risk U.S. government
sanctions or punitive measures if they fail to comply.
