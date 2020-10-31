Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 01:21am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on Friday, reporting just over 100,000 new infections to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a Reuters tally.

The daily caseload of 100,233 is also a world record for the global pandemic, surpassing the 97,894 cases reported by India on a single day in September.

Five times over past ten days, the United States has exceeded its previous single-day record of 77,299 cases registered in July. The number of daily infections reported during past two days indicates that the nation is now reporting more than one new case every second.

The spike comes just four days ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 230,000 people in the United States, has dominated the final stretch of the campaign.

The United States crossed 9 million cumulative cases on Friday, representing nearly 3% of the population, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

On Friday, 16 U.S. states reported their highest one-day coronavirus infections while thirteen states were at record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

So far in October, 31 states have set records for increases in new cases, including five considered key in the Nov. 3 presidential election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden held rallies in Florida on Thursday, showcasing their contrasting approaches to the pandemic.

The nationwide surge in cases seen in the past week is pushing the United States towards the grim mark of 100,000 daily cases. India holds the record of most number of daily coronavirus cases – 97,894 cases, it reported on Sept. 17.

For every 10,000 people in the United States, over 272 coronavirus cases have been reported and about seven people have died, according to a Reuters analysis. In Europe there have been 127 cases and four deaths per 10,000 residents.

More than 1,000 people died of the virus on Thursday, marking the third time in October that milestone has been passed in a single day. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 50% in October to 46,000, the highest figure since mid-August. (Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jane Wardell)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's non-manufacturing PMI rises in October
PU
01:27aNew Zealand PM Ardern to announce government on Nov. 2
RE
01:21aU.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
RE
01:05aCENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES : SBM Bank (Seychelles) Limited is officially closed for business
PU
01:01aDays before election, economic data reveals gradual improvement, gloomy outlook
RE
10/30Nigeria reaches out to U.S., South Korea to back WTO candidate
RE
10/30Walmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors
RE
10/30PAUL JACOBS : Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
RE
10/30China's factory activity growth slows slightly in October
RE
10/30TOSHIBA SEMICONDUCTOR : Starts Operation of Large-Scale Carbon Capture Facility ( Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ant Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Qualcomm, FedEx, auto executives to propose transport policies for world in transition
3APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who wins
4DELIVERY HERO SE : Nestle buys U.S. meal delivery group Freshly
5Canada border agent says he received unusual FBI phone call in Huawei CFO U.S. extradition case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group