U.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States set a new all-time high
for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on
Friday, reporting just over 100,000 new infections to surpass
the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a
Reuters tally.
The daily caseload of 100,233 is also a world record for the
global pandemic, surpassing the 97,894 cases reported by India
on a single day in September.
Five times over past ten days, the United States has
exceeded its previous single-day record of 77,299 cases
registered in July. The number of daily infections reported
during past two days indicates that the nation is now reporting
more than one new case every second.
The spike comes just four days ahead of the U.S.
presidential election on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic, which
has killed nearly 230,000 people in the United States, has
dominated the final stretch of the campaign.
The United States crossed 9 million cumulative cases on
Friday, representing nearly 3% of the population, according to a
Reuters tally of publicly reported data.
On Friday, 16 U.S. states reported their highest one-day
coronavirus infections while thirteen states were at record
levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
So far in October, 31 states have set records for increases
in new cases, including five considered key in the Nov. 3
presidential election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina,
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden held
rallies in Florida on Thursday, showcasing their contrasting
approaches to the pandemic.
The nationwide surge in cases seen in the past week is
pushing the United States towards the grim mark of 100,000 daily
cases. India holds the record of most number of daily
coronavirus cases – 97,894 cases, it reported on Sept. 17.
For every 10,000 people in the United States, over 272
coronavirus cases have been reported and about seven people have
died, according to a Reuters analysis. In Europe there have been
127 cases and four deaths per 10,000 residents.
More than 1,000 people died of the virus on Thursday,
marking the third time in October that milestone has been passed
in a single day. The number of patients hospitalized with
COVID-19 has risen more than 50% in October to 46,000, the
highest figure since mid-August.
