Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. requires GM to fix headlight glare on 725,000 SUVs

03/04/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it denied a General Motors Co request that would have allowed the automaker to avoid fixing headlight glare problems on about 725,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles.

If the agency had agreed to declare the problem inconsequential, GM would not have been required to notify customers of the problem and provide a free fix.

The Detroit automaker argued the issue did not impact vehicle safety and petitioned NHTSA in 2019 to declare the issue inconsequential for GMC Terrain vehicles from the 2010 through 2017 model years. GM said the issue has been corrected in replacement parts and does not affect current generation vehicles.

NHTSA said in certain weather conditions such as snow and fog the headlight issue could cause "glare to other motorists driving in proximity."

GM said Friday it was aware of the agency's ruling and "will review NHTSA’s decision and explore potential next steps."

GM told NHTSA it was aware of "only a single customer inquiry associated with this condition and is not aware of any crashes or injuries." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pRussian energy still reaching UK ports, shipping data shows
RE
03:28pU.s. treasury's yellen says guiding principle in developing sanc…
RE
03:16pYellen says Biden economic plan to spread growth across more 'places and races'
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.21% This Week to Settle at $5.0160 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pOil jumps 7% as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hopes
RE
03:08pHotel reservation website booking.com can no longer be used to b…
RE
03:04pLaw firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations
RE
03:01pU.S. requires GM to fix headlight glare on 725,000 SUVs
RE
02:58pU.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports - White House
RE
02:56pRussian state communications regulator says access to twitter ha…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 3-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; Microsoft, EA ..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS