U.S. requires GM to fix headlight glare on 725,000 SUVs

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it denied a General
Motors Co request that would have allowed the automaker
to avoid fixing headlight glare problems on about 725,000 U.S.
sport utility vehicles.
If the agency had agreed to declare the problem
inconsequential, GM would not have been required to notify
customers of the problem and provide a free fix.
The Detroit automaker argued the issue did not impact
vehicle safety and petitioned NHTSA in 2019 to declare the issue
inconsequential for GMC Terrain vehicles from the 2010 through
2017 model years. GM said the issue has been corrected in
replacement parts and does not affect current generation
vehicles.
NHTSA said in certain weather conditions such as snow and
fog the headlight issue could cause "glare to other motorists
driving in proximity."
GM said Friday it was aware of the agency's ruling and "will
review NHTSA’s decision and explore potential next steps."
GM told NHTSA it was aware of "only a single customer
inquiry associated with this condition and is not aware of any
crashes or injuries."
