Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. resumes 'on-site' inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine

10/31/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine receives shipment of U.S. military aid at Boryspil airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has restarted on-site inspections in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars of weapons being provided to Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

Moving large amounts of weaponry into the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two carries with it risks that some could fall into the wrong hands.

But U.S. officials have said that it has been a risk worth taking in providing about $18 billion in weapons since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Ukrainian government had committed to safeguarding and accounting for the weapons and there was no credible evidence they were being diverted.

But, the official said, the United States had recently restarted "on-site" inspections to check weapons stocks in Ukraine "whenever and wherever the security conditions allow."

On-site inspections are a routine part of agreements countries sign with the United States when they are provided certain weapons.

"We'll continue to work with our colleagues across the U.S. government and with our international partners to ensure accountability of security assistance now and in the future," the official told reporters.

The inspections are being carried out by the defense attache and office of defense cooperations at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, which re-opened in May.

The official declined to say how many on-site visits had been carried out so far, but acknowledged that it was not always easy to keep track of weapons in an area with an active conflict.

The United States cannot visit some places, like those close to the frontline, and is providing training to Ukrainian forces so they can provide better data, the official added.

Smaller and Highly portable missiles such as Stinger surface-to-air missiles -- which are a type of MANPAD -- can help win wars, but in the past they have also been lost, sold, or wound up in the arsenals of extremist groups.

Last week, the State Department laid out a series of steps it would take in the coming years to counter the diversion of weapons in eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)

By Idrees Ali


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:29pChina's Xi greets Vietnamese ally with ceremony, call for defiance
RE
03:27pU.S. FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage
RE
03:24pU.S. resumes 'on-site' inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine
RE
03:21pUK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source
RE
03:10pU.S. Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of Halloween night drawing
RE
03:04pMarketmind: Sky HIBOR
RE
03:04pSOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 5%, raw sugar gains 2%
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.07% This Month to Settle at $6.3550 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pTuSimple fires CEO over ties to Chinese firm; exec denies wrongdoing
RE
03:02pNorth Korea demands the U.S., South Korea halt joint military drills
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
2Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
3Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
4Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift
5Analyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta, Param..

HOT NEWS