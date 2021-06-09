U.S. retail sales estimated to hit up to $4.56 trillion in 2021 -NRF

The trade group now expects annual U.S. retail sales of between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion, from its previous estimates, issued in February, of between 6.5% and 8.2%, or more than $4.33 trillion.

"We are seeing clear signs of a strong and resilient economy," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said.

The U.S. retail group also forecast GDP growth to approach 7% in 2021, higher than the 4.4% and 5% projected earlier this year.

"Most indicators (of U.S. economic activity) point toward an energetic expansion over the upcoming months and through the remainder of the year," Kleinhenz added as he anticipates this year to be the fastest growth the U.S. has experienced since 1984.

