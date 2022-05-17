U.S. retail sales increase strongly in April

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased
solidly in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid an
improvement in supply and frequented restaurants, showing no
signs of demand letting up despite high inflation.
Retail sales rose 0.9% last month, the Commerce Department
said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised higher to show sales
advancing 1.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
accelerating 0.9%, with estimates ranging from as low as 0.2% to
as high as 2.0%. Last month's increase reflects both strong
demand and higher prices.
Retail sales are mostly goods, and are not adjusted for
inflation, which appears to have peaked in April. Bars and
restaurants are the only services category in the report.
According to the Bank of America, aggregate credit and debit
card spending increased 13% year-on-year in April. The bank
noted that while inflation was leading to higher spending, it
was "clear consumer strength goes beyond this." Consumer price
inflation increased 8.3% year-on-year in April.
A tight labor market is generating strong wages and allowing
cash-squeezed consumers to take a second job or pick up extra
shifts, providing some cushion against inflation. Households
also accumulated massive savings during the pandemic, some of
which are being deployed to maintain spending.
But with the Federal Reserve adopting an aggressive monetary
policy stance to cool demand and bring down inflation, retail
sales are expected to slow later this year. The U.S. central
bank has increased its policy interest rate by 75 basis points
since March. The Fed is expected to hike rates by half a
percentage point at each of the next meetings in June and July.
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services, retail sales increased 1.0% in April. Data for March
was also revised higher to show these so-called core retail
sales increasing 1.1% instead of 0.7% as previously reported.
Core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer
spending component of gross domestic product. Last month's solid
rise in core retail sales suggests that consumer spending got
off to a strong start in the second quarter, a view that is
supported by credit and debit card data from several banks
showing increased outlays on travel and entertainment.
Strong consumer spending and robust business investment in
equipment helped to underpin domestic demand in the first
quarter even as GDP contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate because
of a record trade deficit and slightly moderate pace of
inventory accumulation relative to the October-December quarter
