U.S. retail sales plunge in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales tumbled in
December as Americans struggled with shortages of goods and an
explosion of COVID-19 infections, but that will likely not
change expectations that economic growth accelerated in the
fourth quarter.
Retail sales dropped 1.9% last month after rising 0.2% in
November, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
unchanged. Estimates ranged from as low as a drop of 2.0% to as
high as a 0.8% increase.
Bottlenecks in the supply chains caused by the pandemic have
led to shortages of goods, including motor vehicles. That
resulted in consumers starting their holiday shopping in
October, which hurt retail sales in December.
The pulling forward of sales could also have impacted the
so-called seasonal factor, the model that the government uses to
strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data. The drag from the
seasonal factor was likely in the online sales category.
Retail sales are mostly made up of goods, with services like
healthcare, education and hotel accommodation making up the
remaining portion of consumer spending. Restaurants and bars are
the only services category in the retail sales report.
Sales could weaken further in January as spiraling COVID-19
infections, driven by the Omicron variant, limit consumer
traffic to places like restaurants and bars.
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services, retail sales plunged 3.1%. Data for November was
revised lower to show these so-called core retail sales falling
0.5% instead of dipping 0.1% as previously reported.
Core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer
spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists say the surge in core retail sales in October was
enough to ensure strong economic growth in the fourth quarter.
Though inflation has outpaced wage gains, spending remains
underpinned by massive savings and increased job security.
Economic growth estimates for the October-December quarter
top a 7.0% annualized rate. The economy grew at a 2.3% pace in
the third quarter. Growth last year is expected to have been the
strongest since 1984.
