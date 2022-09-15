U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall

* Retail sales increase 0.3% in August
* July data revised down to show sales falling 0.4%
* Core retail sales unchanged; July sales revised lower
* Weekly jobless claims fall 5,000 to 213,000
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up
purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower
gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal
Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
Consumer spending, however, is likely to remain supported by
persistent strength in the labor market, with other data on
Thursday showing the number of people filing new claims for
unemployment benefits last week fell to the lowest level in more
than three months.
Labor market resilience together with a surprise increase in
consumer prices in August is likely to give the U.S. central
bank ammunition to deliver a third consecutive 75-basis-point
interest rate hike next Wednesday.
"Households continue to spend, supported by strong job
growth and rising nominal incomes," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief
U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New
York. "However, households face headwinds from elevated
inflation that is not yet showing any significant sign of
abating."
Retail sales increased 0.3% last month. Data for July was
revised down to show retail sales falling 0.4% instead of being
unchanged as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast sales would be unchanged, with estimates ranging
from as low as a 0.5% decline to as high as a 0.5% increase.
The national average gasoline price dropped to about $3.82
per gallon in late August after hitting an all-time high just
above $5.00 in mid-June, according to data from AAA. Prices at
the pump were averaging $3.698 per gallon on Thursday.
Sales at service stations dropped 4.2% last month, while
receipts at auto dealerships increased 2.8%. Excluding gasoline
and motor vehicles, retail sales gained 0.3%.
Sales at clothing and general merchandise stores increased
solidly, likely boosted by back-to-school shopping. But online
and mail-order retail sales fell 0.7%.
Receipts at furniture stores dropped 1.3%, while sales at
building material and garden equipment retailers increased 1.1%.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores dipped 0.1%. There
were strong gains in sales at hobby, musical instrument and book
stores. Receipts at bars and restaurants, the only services
category in the retail sales report, increased 1.1%.
U.S. stocks opened lower. The dollar was largely unchanged
against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.
UNDERLYING DEMAND SLOWING
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services, retail sales were unchanged last month. Data for July
was revised lower to show these so-called core retail sales
increasing 0.4% instead of 0.8% as previously reported.
Core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer
spending component of gross domestic product. A steady pace of
consumer spending and strong export growth helped to limit the
drag on the economy from a moderation in the pace of inventory
accumulation in the second quarter.
Last month's unchanged core retail sales and the downward
revision to July data could prompt economists to trim their
third-quarter GDP growth estimates, which are mostly below a 2%
annualized rate.
GDP contracted at a 0.6% rate last quarter after declining
at a 1.6% pace in the January-March period. The economy is not
in recession, with the income side of the growth ledger showing
a 1.4% rate of expansion in the second quarter, thanks to labor
market resilience.
A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday
showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000
to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ended Sept. 10,
the lowest level since the end of May.
Despite the hand wringing about a possible recession next
year due to higher borrowing costs, there has not been a surge
in layoffs. Economists say companies are hoarding workers after
experiencing difficulties hiring in the past year as the
COVID-19 pandemic forced some people out of the workforce in
part because of prolonged illness caused by the virus.
There were 11.2 million job openings at the end of July,
with two jobs for every unemployed person.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)