U.S. retail stock buying hit record level on Friday -Vanda Research

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Retail investors bought more
stocks on Friday than at any other time on record, taking
advantage of a sharp drop in share prices, analysts at Vanda
Research said on Wednesday.
Net inflows from individual investors into equities were
$2.05 billion on Friday, Vanda analyst Giacomo Pierantoni and
senior strategist Ben Onatibia said in a note to clients.
The move was spurred by the recent recovery of stocks
favored by retail traders and a rotation out of cryptocurrencies
that led millennials to reengage with equity markets, they said.
The S&P 500 fell 1.31% on Friday and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 0.92%, after a U.S. Federal Reserve
official suggested the U.S. central bank might raise interest
rates sooner than previously expected.
While retail investors bought the dip, especially
exchange-traded funds like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust and
Invesco QQQ, as well as financials, materials and energy
stocks, institutional investors were sellers, the Vanda analysts
said.
"Hedge funds unloaded their massive positions in value
stocks after the FOMC and nobody else but retail wanted in,"
they said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.
Individual investors ramped up their stock market activity
starting in November 2019, when most large brokerages dropped
their trading commissions. Retail activity accelerated during
the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking in the first quarter of 2021.
Retail engagement is likely to remain well above
pre-pandemic levels going forward, based on the results of a
survey of around 500 individual investors, Jefferies said on
Wednesday.
"Ease of access, improved technology, product innovation
(i.e. fractional shares) and low costs are some of the factors
that give us confidence around this sustainability," Jefferies
analysts said in a client note.
Around 70% of those surveyed by Jefferies said that in a
normalized economy they would either not alter or would increase
their trading activity.
(Reporting by John McCrank
Editing by Alistair Bell)