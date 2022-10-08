Advanced search
U.S. reviewing Haiti's request for international security assistance

10/08/2022 | 09:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Haitian gangs temporarily lift a blockade leading to fuel shortages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port.

In a statement, the State Department said criminal actors were undermining the country's efforts to halt the spread of cholera.

"In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti's request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti's fuel shortage and security constraints," it said.

The statement did not offer details on how the United States might help Haiti address its security constraints.

Haiti has ground to a halt since a coalition of gangs blocked the Varreux fuel terminal last month. The lack of gas and diesel has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations.

It has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country confirmed a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
