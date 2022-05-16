U.S. revises Cuba policy, eases restrictions on remittances, travel

(Updates with State Dept statement, adds quotes)
WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday
announced a series of steps to revise its policy toward Cuba,
including easing some Trump-era restrictions on family
remittances and travel to the island and sharply increasing the
processing of U.S. visas for Cubans.
The measures, which come after a lengthy U.S. government
review, mark the most significant changes in the U.S. approach
to Havana since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
But the announcement stopped short of returning U.S.-Cuba
relations to the historic rapprochement engineered by former
President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice
president. That included less crimped flow of remittances, fewer
travel curbs and faster visa services.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement
said the measures announced Monday were to "further support the
Cuban people, providing them additional tools to pursue a life
free from Cuban government oppression and to seek greater
economic opportunities."
The State Department said the United States would lift the
cap on family remittances, previously set to $1,000 per quarter,
and authorize donative remittances to non-family members.
But it made clear that the United States would not remove
entities from the Cuba Restricted List, a State Department list
of Cuban government- and military-aligned companies with whom
U.S. firms and citizens are barred from doing business.
"We are going to ensure that remittances flow more freely to
the Cuban people, while not enriching those who perpetrate human
rights abuses," an administration official said earlier on
Monday.
The United States will use civilian "electronic payment
processors" for remittances to avoid funds going directly to the
Cuban government, the official said, adding that the United
States had already engaged with the Cuban government "about
establishing a civilian processor for this."
Biden officials have been mindful that easing restrictions
on Cuba could lead to political fallout from conservative Cuban
Americans, a key voting bloc in south Florida who mostly backed
former President Donald Trump's tough policies on Cuba.
Trump slashed visa processing, restricted remittances,
scaled back flights to the island and increased hurdles for U.S.
citizens seeking to travel to Cuba for anything other than
family visits.
There were few details on how the new policy would be
implemented.
The Cuban embassy in Washington did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
FAMILY REUNIFICATION
Among the changes is a plan to reinstate the Cuban Family
Reunification Parole Program, which had provided a legal way for
Cuban families to be reunited in the United States, and increase
capacity for consular services.
Washington will aim to issue 20,000 immigrant visas a year,
the official said, in line with a migration accord.
The U.S. embassy in Havana began issuing a trickle of
immigrant visas to Cubans this month, making good on an earlier
promise to restart visa processing on the island after a
four-year hiatus.
The State Department under Trump sharply scaled back embassy
staff in 2017 following a spate of "anomalous health incidents"
that came to be known as "Havana syndrome."
Cubans seeking to emigrate to the United States were instead
directed to apply for visas in person at the U.S. embassies
first in Colombia, and later in Guyana, costly trips beyond the
reach of many.
The Biden administration will also expand authorized travel
to Cuba, allowing scheduled and charter flights to and from the
country to use airports other than Havana, according to the
State Department.
Washington will also reinstate some categories of group
educational travel, as well as certain travel related to
professional meetings and research.
Individual "people-to-people" travel, however, will not be
reinstated. The category was eliminated by Trump officials who
said it was being abused by Americans taking beach vacations.
The United States will also increase support for independent
Cuban entrepreneurs, aiming to ease access to the internet and
expanding access to microfinance and training, among other
measures.
Biden promised during the 2020 election to re-engage with
Cuba. He instead imposed fresh sanctions on Cuban officials in
response to Havana's crackdown on protesters following
widespread marches on the island last July.
Hundreds were arrested during and after the demonstrations,
widely considered to be the largest protests since Fidel
Castro's 1959 revolution. Washington has condemned Cuban
authorities for harsh sentences that have been given to some.
The Cuban government blamed the protests on meddling by the
United States.
"We continue to call on the Cuban government to immediately
release political prisoners, to respect the Cuban people's
fundamental freedoms and to allow the Cuban people to determine
their own futures," Price said.
The officials said a decision has not been made on whether
to invite Cuba to next month's U.S.-hosted Summit of the
Americas. Mexico and others have threatened to not attend unless
all countries in the Americas are invited.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Matt Spetalnick and Humeyra
Pamuk;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Rosalba O'Brien)