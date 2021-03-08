U.S. revokes sanctions waiver for Israeli mining magnate Gertler

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday
revoked a sanctions waiver for Israeli mining magnate Dan
Gertler that was issued in the last days of the Trump
administration.
The Treasury Department said exempting Gertler from
sanctions was "inconsistent with America's strong foreign policy
interests in combating corruption around the world,"
specifically in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The action came after Congolese and international human
rights groups and several U.S. lawmakers last month called on
the Biden administration to reverse a last-minute move by
Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.
Treasury imposed the sanctions in December 2017 and June
2018, accusing Gertler of using his friendship with Democratic
Republic of Congo's former president, Joseph Kabila, to win
sweetheart mining deals worth more than a billion dollars.
The Trump administration eased the sanctions in a secret
action in its last week in office in January, a license granted
by the Treasury Department showed.
The original designation of Gertler under the Magnitsky
Sanctions program made clear "Mr. Gertler engaged in extensive
public corruption," Treasury said in a statement Monday.
The sanctions had prohibited Gertler from doing business
with U.S. citizens, companies or banks, effectively barring him
from doing transactions in dollars.
Gertler has denied wrongdoing and argued that his
investments in Congo bolstered the country's development.
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, lead author of the Global
Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, said Gertler should
not have been granted "an eleventh-hour permit" to do business
with U.S. banks and companies.
"If well-connected international billionaires like Gertler
think there is a chance they can get away with their corrupt
actions, then they will not be deterred," Cardin said.
