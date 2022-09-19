Advanced search
U.S. road travel falls 3.3% in July as gas prices hit drivers

09/19/2022
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% to 286.6 billion miles, the second consecutive monthly decline in American driving in the face of high fuel prices, the U.S. Transportation Department said.

The 9.9 billion-mile decline in July and 1.7% decline in June driving were the first monthly drops since February 2021. U.S. driving rose 11% in 2021 after falling in 2020 to the lowest yearly total since 2003 as COVID-19 shutdowns drastically reduced road use. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


