U.S. road travel falls 3.3% in July as gas prices hit drivers

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle travel in July
fell 3.3% to 286.6 billion miles, the second consecutive monthly
decline in American driving in the face of high fuel prices, the
U.S. Transportation Department said.
The 9.9 billion-mile decline in July and 1.7% decline in
June driving were the first monthly drops since February 2021.
U.S. driving rose 11% in 2021 after falling in 2020 to the
lowest yearly total since 2003 as COVID-19 shutdowns drastically
reduced road use.
