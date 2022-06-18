U.S. rolls out COVID vaccine for very young

The move came after a panel of advisers to CDC voted unanimously to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

Members of the 12-person panel said the decision marks a 'major step forward.'

CDC ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER, DR. OLIVER BROOKS:

"There are 18.7 million children that we just now authorized to get vaccinated. There have been over 2 million cases in these children, 200 plus deaths. And I think an interesting aspect is we don't know what's coming. We don't know what's going to really happen with BA4, 5 and then what other variants we may see. But I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a benefit, a net benefit."

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines for the younger age groups.

That led the White House to say they would begin shipping out vaccines as early as possible.

But it's not known what the demand will be.

Federal data shows only about 29 percent of children aged five to 11 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Beth Bell, another doctor on the CDC advisory panel, said the decision to vaccinate younger kids was done for a very specific reason:

"... we don't know everything that there is to be known about this. Yes, the data may change. But we have a bottom line here, which is that this infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that. And every parent will want to consider that calculus as well."