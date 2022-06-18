Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. rolls out COVID vaccine for very young

06/18/2022 | 07:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, allowing a nationwide rollout to start next week.

The move came after a panel of advisers to CDC voted unanimously to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

Members of the 12-person panel said the decision marks a 'major step forward.'

CDC ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER, DR. OLIVER BROOKS:

"There are 18.7 million children that we just now authorized to get vaccinated. There have been over 2 million cases in these children, 200 plus deaths. And I think an interesting aspect is we don't know what's coming. We don't know what's going to really happen with BA4, 5 and then what other variants we may see. But I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a benefit, a net benefit."

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines for the younger age groups.

That led the White House to say they would begin shipping out vaccines as early as possible.

But it's not known what the demand will be.

Federal data shows only about 29 percent of children aged five to 11 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Beth Bell, another doctor on the CDC advisory panel, said the decision to vaccinate younger kids was done for a very specific reason:

"... we don't know everything that there is to be known about this. Yes, the data may change. But we have a bottom line here, which is that this infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that. And every parent will want to consider that calculus as well."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aFactbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
02:12aAnalysis-Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis
RE
02:03aMalaysia airlines ceo says to announce decision on planes to rep…
RE
01:53aSuspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two
RE
01:39aAustralian power station fire will not worsen energy crisis -market operator
RE
01:05aColombians head to polls in tightest election in recent memory
RE
12:19aSouthern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
06/18Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS