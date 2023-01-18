U.S. rolls out rule to stop fraud in organic food sales

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to
impose new regulations on food producers and handlers aimed at
reducing fraudulent schemes in which non-organic products are
sold as organic, one of the biggest changes to oversight of the
industry in decades.
A final rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (UDSA),
published online on Wednesday, seeks to increase confidence
among consumers and ensure proper behavior by businesses that
sell food marketed as organic for premium prices. It is set to
be implemented in 2024.
Federal investigations show selling non-organic grains and
oilseeds as organic can lead to tens of millions of dollars in
fraudulent sales within a few months, the USDA said. The crops
are often used as livestock feed to produce organic meat or
eggs.
The rule requires certified organic operations to improve
recordkeeping and mandates the use of import certificates for
all organic products entering the United States. U.S. imports of
organic crops from India and the Black Sea region declined in
recent years after the USDA toughened oversight.
The government will also establish training requirements for
agents who certify products as organic and require agents to
conduct unannounced inspections of at least 5% of operations
annually, according to the rule.
"This rule will help prevent loss of organic integrity,
which can occur both through unintentional mishandling of
organic products and intentional fraud meant to deceive," the
USDA said.
The rule represents the biggest changes to organic
regulations since the creation of USDA's National Organic
Program more than 20 years ago, said the Organic Trade
Association, an industry group. Total U.S. sales of organic
products reached more than $63 billion in 2021, association data
show.
"For more than a decade, operations have been undercut by
fraudulent products that have no business carrying the organic
seal," said Abby Youngblood, executive director of the National
Organic Coalition, another industry group.
Last week, two Minnesota farmers were charged in a
superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain
purchasers out of $46 million by selling grains falsely labeled
as organic. In 2019, a Midwestern grain dealer and three farmers
were sentenced to prison for falsely marketing more than $120
million in crops as organic.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Aurora Ellis)