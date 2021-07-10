U.S.'s Yellen says global tax deal good for all

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen said on Saturday that a global corporate tax deal was
good for all governments and would help raise tax revenues by
ending a race to the bottom on countries competing to cut
corporate tax rates.
At a joint news conference with Germany's Finance Minister
Olaf Scholz she said that was not essential that every country
was on board, but added that concerns from holdout countries
will try to be addressed in coming months.
