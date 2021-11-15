Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry

11/15/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and a government ministry responsible for the arrests of opposition politicians, in response to an election that Washington has denounced as a sham.

The sanctions, whose targets included Nicaragua's energy minister and vice minister of finance, followed President Daniel Ortega’s re-election to a fourth consecutive term on Nov. 7 after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media.

U.S. President Joe Biden had accused Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla leader, of organizing a "pantomime" election, and the outcome drew international condemnation.

"The United States is sending an unequivocal message to President Ortega, Vice President Murillo and their inner circle that we stand with the Nicaraguan people in their calls for reform and a return to democracy," Andrea Gacki, director of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier the latest sanctions announcement would be the first in a series of steps the U.S. government will "ramp up over time."

Previous sanctions imposed by Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump failed to deter Ortega, and many analysts are skeptical whether new measures will have much impact.

Ortega has derided his U.S. critics as "Yankee imperialists" and accused them of trying to undermine Nicaragua's electoral process. Cuba, Venezuela and Russia all have offered Ortega their backing.

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday adopted a resolution saying Nicaragua's elections "lack democratic legitimacy." Twenty-five nations voted in favor and seven abstained, including Mexico, Honduras and Bolivia.

The sanctions "targets those who are repressing Nicaraguans for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Treasury statement said.

Among those sanctioned were Salvador Mansell Castrillo, minister of energy and mines; Jose Adrian Chavarria Montenegro, vice minister of finance and public credit; Mohamed Farrara Lashtar, a Nicaraguan ambassador to Middle Eastern countries; and several mayors and energy officials.

Nicaragua's Public Ministry, the federal public prosecutor's office, was designated for having "unjustly arrested and investigated presidential candidates and prevented them from running for office, thereby undermining democracy in Nicaragua," Treasury said.

Treasury sanctions call for a freeze on a person or entity's U.S. assets and prohibits Americans from doing business with them. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01pTSX drops as energy, material stocks fall
RE
12:00pBank of Canada says economic slack not yet absorbed, but 'getting closer'
RE
12:00pUs 30-year treasury yields rise to 2.01%, highest since nov. 4
RE
12:00pAnalysis-Post recovery? Fed, elected officials now challenged to define new normal
RE
11:56aHungary's central bank chief warns of risks from twin deficits
RE
11:52aUkraine will be part of Nord Stream 2 certification process -German regulator
RE
11:50aUs 10-year treasury yields extend rise to 1.62%, highest since oct. 27
RE
11:49aU.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry
RE
11:44aMorgan Stanley sets end-2022 S&P 500 target at 4,400
RE
11:42aPUPPY LOVE : How pet parents cope with costs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Wall Street opens on an optimistic note, oil dives
3IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies
4China property hit by rare convergence of demand, supply declines
5Shell shake-up leaves Dutch royally hacked off

HOT NEWS