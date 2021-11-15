U.S. sanctions nine Nicaraguan officials, government ministry

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on
Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and a
government ministry responsible for the arrests of opposition
politicians, in response to an election that Washington has
denounced as a sham.
The sanctions, whose targets included Nicaragua's energy
minister and vice minister of finance, followed President Daniel
Ortega’s re-election to a fourth consecutive term on Nov. 7
after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical
media.
U.S. President Joe Biden had accused Ortega, a former
Marxist guerrilla leader, of organizing a "pantomime" election,
and the outcome drew international condemnation.
"The United States is sending an unequivocal message to
President Ortega, Vice President Murillo and their inner circle
that we stand with the Nicaraguan people in their calls for
reform and a return to democracy," Andrea Gacki, director of the
U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a
statement.
A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said earlier the latest sanctions announcement would
be the first in a series of steps the U.S. government will "ramp
up over time."
Previous sanctions imposed by Biden and his predecessor
Donald Trump failed to deter Ortega, and many analysts are
skeptical whether new measures will have much impact.
Ortega has derided his U.S. critics as "Yankee imperialists"
and accused them of trying to undermine Nicaragua's electoral
process. Cuba, Venezuela and Russia all have offered Ortega
their backing.
The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday adopted
a resolution saying Nicaragua's elections "lack democratic
legitimacy." Twenty-five nations voted in favor and seven
abstained, including Mexico, Honduras and Bolivia.
The sanctions "targets those who are repressing Nicaraguans
for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms," the
Treasury statement said.
Among those sanctioned were Salvador Mansell Castrillo,
minister of energy and mines; Jose Adrian Chavarria Montenegro,
vice minister of finance and public credit; Mohamed Farrara
Lashtar, a Nicaraguan ambassador to Middle Eastern countries;
and several mayors and energy officials.
Nicaragua's Public Ministry, the federal public prosecutor's
office, was designated for having "unjustly arrested and
investigated presidential candidates and prevented them from
running for office, thereby undermining democracy in Nicaragua,"
Treasury said.
Treasury sanctions call for a freeze on a person or entity's
U.S. assets and prohibits Americans from doing business with
them.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)