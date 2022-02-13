Log in
U.S. says Canadian authorities to reopen key bridge

02/13/2022 | 01:58pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday that Canadian authorities plan to reopen a key bridge to the United States, after clearing protesters and vehicles from the vital trade route between the two countries.

"Canadian authorities intend to reopen the Ambassador Bridge today after completing necessary safety checks. We stand ready to support our Canadian partners wherever useful in order to ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can resume," White House Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
