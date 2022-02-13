U.S. says Canadian authorities to reopen key bridge

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on
Sunday that Canadian authorities plan to reopen a key bridge to
the United States, after clearing protesters and vehicles from
the vital trade route between the two countries.
"Canadian authorities intend to reopen the Ambassador Bridge
today after completing necessary safety checks. We stand ready
to support our Canadian partners wherever useful in order to
ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can
resume," White House Homeland Security adviser Liz
Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.
