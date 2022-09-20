Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. says it's aware of Eritrean troops in northern Ethiopia

09/20/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday the United States was aware of Eritrean troops crossing into Ethiopia's Tigray region and condemned it.

"We have been tracking Eritrean troops' movement across the border ... and we condemn it," Mike Hammer told reporters in a briefing after a trip to Ethiopia to help facilitate African Union-led peace talks between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces.

"All external foreign actors should respect Ethiopia's territorial integrity and avoid fuelling the conflict," he said. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Aaron Ross and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.37% 425.29 Real-time Quote.-20.09%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.65% 138.19 Real-time Quote.-20.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30aTwitter to depose Elon Musk in Delaware on Sept 26-27
RE
10:28aFTC seeks more data on Amazon's $1.7-bln deal for vacuum maker iRobot
RE
10:26aRussia's referendums 'won't change anything,' Ukraine's Kuleba says
RE
10:26aGermany to buy Fortum's Uniper stake, inject 8 billion euros
RE
10:20aU.S. FDA staff raises concerns on Spectrum Pharma's cancer drug
RE
10:19aGM backs setting tough emissions targets for 2030
RE
10:15aU.S. homebuilding buoyed by multi-family projects; permits decline
RE
10:12aEU health regulator says COVID pandemic ongoing
RE
10:12aIndia's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion
RE
10:11aWall Street drops 1% with focus on Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
4Terna: the new Celano electrical substation in the province of L'Aquila..
5U.S. housing starts rebound in August; building permits decline

HOT NEWS