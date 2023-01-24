Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions

01/24/2023 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: US Ambassador Wood attends a session at the United Nations in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in October to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, naming the country's most powerful gangster as its first target.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also proposed that "a rapid action force" be sent to Haiti to help police combat gangs - a move also requested by Haiti's government.

"This has yet to materialize," the U.N. special envoy to Haiti, Helen La Lime, told the Security Council.

"Haitians overwhelmingly want this assistance so they can go about their daily lives in peace," she said. "Gang-related violence has reached levels not seen in decades. Murders and kidnappings increased for a fourth consecutive year."

The deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, said that Washington was encouraged that U.N. sanctions had "deterred those who would carry out and finance the violence causing Haiti's instability."

"The United States is identifying additional targets involved in the unrest in Haiti to nominate at the United Nations," he said. Such proposals are made to the council's Haiti sanctions committee, which makes decisions by consensus.

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun called for U.N. Haiti sanctions to be urgently reviewed and updated and for the full implementation of the measures "in order to create the necessary deterrent to gang violence."

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the council's Haiti sanctions committee should intensify its work to find "the true sources of funding of the gangs in Haiti and the routes of illegal weapons supplies to the island."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MRC GLOBAL INC. 0.58% 12.125 Delayed Quote.3.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.01% 69.4434 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD. 1.51% 5.39 End-of-day quote.0.37%
Latest news "Economy"
02:26pWall Street totters after mixed earnings, trade halt glitch
RE
02:14pTwo Britons killed while trying to evacuate from Ukraine -statement
RE
02:12pU.S. Attorney General Garland says Google has used anticompetitive tactics for 15 years
RE
02:12pU.s. attorney general garland says that because of google's prac…
RE
02:10pCold weather, supply strain in Dec made U.S. spot natgas priciest in western hubs - EIA
RE
02:10pU.s. attorney general merrick garland says that google has sough…
RE
01:59pMusk tweets proxy voting firms have 'far too much power'
RE
01:59pDonald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe
RE
01:56pU.S. lawmakers praise Zelenskiy for fighting corruption, back continued aid
RE
01:50pPeru sol currency moves -0.21% to close at 3.893/3.894 soles per…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlat..
2After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Blackstone, EasyJet, Target, VF Corp...
4Danaher Expects Core Sales Growth in 2023
5Japan's Nikkei rises to cut losses since BOJ's Dec. shock

HOT NEWS