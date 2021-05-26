U.S. says looking at Quad meeting in fall focused on infrastructure

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States is looking
to convene an in-person meeting of its partners the Quad group
of countries - Australia, India and Japan - in the fall with a
focus on infrastructure in the face of the challenge from China,
President Joe Biden's policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific
said on Wednesday.
Kurt Campbell said other countries would be welcome to work
with the Quad, which held a first virtual leaders' summit in
March and pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine
distribution, climate issues and security.
"We want to look this fall to convene an in-person Quad and
the hope will be to make a similar kind of engagement on
infrastructure more generally," Campbell told an online event
hosted by Stanford University's Shorenstein Asia-Pacific
Research Center.
"And I do want to underscore ... this is not a fancy club.
If there are other countries that believe that they'd like to
engage and work with us, the door will be open as we go
forward," Campbell said.
The March Quad summit was carefully choreographed to counter
China's growing influence and Biden and his fellow leaders
pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the
face of challenges from Beijing.
They also agreed an in-person summit would be held later in
the year.
Campbell said the "operating system" the United States had
helped build in Asia remained intact but was "under substantial
strain" in the face of China's rise.
"It's going to need to be reinvigorated in a number of ways,
not just by the United States, but other countries that use the
operating system and that means Japan that means South Korea,
Australia, countries in Europe that want to do more in Asia and
across the board," he said
Campbell said it was important for the United States to have
a "positive economic vision of what it wants to contribute, what
it wants to engage on in Asia."
"We can do everything right in Asia, but without a economic
strategy, it's hard to be successful. That's what Asians are
looking for as we go forward. I think we're ambitious about the
Quad," he said.
Biden, who pushing for big infrastructure spending at home,
said in March he had suggested to British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson that democratic countries should have an infrastructure
plan to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The BRI is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme
launched in 2013 by China's President Xi Jinping involving
projects from East Asia to Europe and seen as a means to
significantly expand Beijing’s economic and political influence.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina
Editing by Alistair Bell)