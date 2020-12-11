U.S. says no banks linked to people sanctioned over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on
Friday it has not identified any foreign financial institution
"that has knowingly conducted a significant transaction" since
Oct. 14 with individuals deemed responsible for China's
crackdown in Hong Kong.
The Treasury assessment was required under a State
Department report in October that put international banks on
notice that they would face sanctions if they were found to be
doing business with U.S.-blacklisted officials in Hong Kong.
"At this time, Treasury has not identified any FFI that has
knowingly conducted a significant transaction with a foreign
person identified in the ... report submitted on October 14,
2020 the date of the report’s issuance," the report said.
The Treasury will continue to monitor for any activity that
meets these criteria and will also keep engaging foreign
governments and foreign financial institutions over the topic,
it added.
The State Department report to Congress in October named 10
people, including Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, all
of whom have already been sanctioned, and said within 60 days it
would identify financial institutions that conduct significant
transactions with them.
The moves are part of U.S. response to China's actions in
Hong Kong, including enactment of a new national security law
this year that Washington has called an unacceptable breach of
China's "one country, two systems" commitments toward the former
British colony.
Earlier this week, the Trump administration imposed
financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials
over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month
of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.
The action was widely seen as part of an effort by outgoing
Republican President Donald Trump to cement his tough-on-China
legacy and also box in President-elect Joe Biden. Biden, a
Democrat, takes office on Jan. 20 at a time of bipartisan
anti-China sentiment in Congress.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Matt Spetalnick in Washington
and Michelle Nichols in New York
Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)