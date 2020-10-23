Log in
U.S. says no justification for Uighur "concentration camps" in China

10/23/2020 | 08:42am EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The deputy White House national security adviser on Friday denounced China's treatment of Uighur Muslims, saying there was no justification for the country maintaining "concentration camps" within its borders.

Matt Pottinger, who has been a leading figure in the development of President Donald Trump's China policy, made the remark in Mandarin in an online address to the U.K.-based Policy Exchange think tank.

China has denied rights abuses and says its camps in the Xinjiang region provide vocational training and help fight extremism.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by John Stonestreet)


