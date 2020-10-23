U.S. says no justification for Uighur "concentration camps" in China

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The deputy White House
national security adviser on Friday denounced China's treatment
of Uighur Muslims, saying there was no justification for the
country maintaining "concentration camps" within its borders.
Matt Pottinger, who has been a leading figure in the
development of President Donald Trump's China policy, made the
remark in Mandarin in an online address to the U.K.-based Policy
Exchange think tank.
China has denied rights abuses and says its camps in the
Xinjiang region provide vocational training and help fight
extremism.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by John Stonestreet)