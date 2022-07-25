U.S. says no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday
said there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's ruling
military following its execution of four democracy activists,
adding that all options were on the table as it considered
further measures to punish the junta.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, U.S. State Department
spokesperson Ned Price called on countries to ban sales of
military equipment to Myanmar and refrain from any action that
would lend the junta any international credibility.
Asked if the Biden administration was considering sanctions
on Myanmar's gas industry, a sector that was spared in previous
rounds of U.S. sanctions, Price said that in their discussions
of further measures, all options were on the table.
"With these horrific atrocities that the junta has carried
out, there can be no business as usual with this regime," Price
said.
Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April,
the four activists were accused of helping a civilian resistance
movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and
bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.
The country's first executions in decades triggered an
international outcry.
No country has the potential to influence Myanmar's
trajectory more so than China, Price said, while also calling on
the regional ASEAN grouping of countries to maintain precedent
of barring junta representatives from regional meetings.
