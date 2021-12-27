Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote

12/27/2021 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble attends the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu

NAIROBI (Reuters) -The United States has said an attempt to suspend Somalia's Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and that it supported his efforts for quick and credible elections.

The U.S. State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was also prepared to act against those obstructing Somalia's path to peace.

On Monday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said he had suspended Roble's powers for suspected corruption, a move the prime minister described as a coup attempt, escalating a power struggle between the two leaders.

"The attempted suspension of ... Roble is alarming and we support his efforts for rapid and credible elections," the bureau said. "All parties must desist from escalatory actions and statements."

President Mohamed accused Roble of stealing land owned by the Somali National Army (SNA) and of interfering with a defence ministry investigation.

In response, Roble said the action was unconstitutional and aimed at derailing an ongoing election for lawmakers. He also ordered the security forces to start taking orders from him, instead of the president.

On Sunday, Mohamed and Roble each accused the other of holding up the parliamentary elections, which began Nov. 1 and were supposed to be completed by Dec. 24, but as of Saturday only 24 of 275 representatives had been elected.

The months-long dispute is widely seen as distracting the government of the Horn of Africa country from fighting an insurgency against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group.

It will also raise concerns about the possibility of renewed clashes between factions in the security forces allied to each side.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.17% 531.32 Delayed Quote.0.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.05% 174.18 Delayed Quote.0.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022
RE
12:06aOil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede
RE
12:03aMalaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain
RE
12:02aIndonesia detects local Omicron case - health official
RE
12/28Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
RE
12/27U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
12/27China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types
RE
12/27China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS