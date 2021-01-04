U.S. screened 500 mln fewer airport passengers in 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government screened
500 million fewer people at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2020,
down 61% over 2019, as air travel slowed sharply during the
coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration
(TSA) said on Monday.
The TSA said it screened 324 million passengers throughout
its airport security checkpoints in 2020, down from 824 million
passengers screened in 2019. In recent weeks, travel has
rebounded slightly. On Sunday, TSA screened 1.327 million people
at airport checkpoints, the most since mid-March, but still down
45% from the same day in 2020.
TSA said in a statement it anticipates "daily travel volumes
will continue to rise steadily and follow seasonal patterns.
However, the agency expects volume will remain well below
pre-pandemic levels through most of 2021."
Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said U.S.
airline passenger volumes were down 57% over 2019 levels in
mid-December, with domestic travel down 56% and international
air travel down 66%.
Many airlines do not think travel will significantly rebound
until widespread vaccinations take place.
Major airlines lost more than $36 billion in the first nine
months of 2020 but Congress has approved $15 billion in new
payroll assistance as part of a COVID-19 relief package to keep
thousands of aviation workers on the payroll through March 31.
The U.S. Transportation Department said in December that
U.S. passenger airlines as of mid-October employed 9.1% fewer
full-time equivalents employees versus the prior month to
368,162 -- down 36,707 jobs in a month and down 91,871 since
mid-March.
Business travel remains especially hard hit. Planes are on
average just 61% full compared with 89% in the same week last
year while non-U.S. citizen travel to the United States was down
84% in November.
U.S. travel to and from 14 of the 20 top foreign country
destinations were down 90% or more in October.
