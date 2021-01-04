Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. screened 500 mln fewer airport passengers in 2020

01/04/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government screened 500 million fewer people at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2020, down 61% over 2019, as air travel slowed sharply during the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Monday.

The TSA said it screened 324 million passengers throughout its airport security checkpoints in 2020, down from 824 million passengers screened in 2019. In recent weeks, travel has rebounded slightly. On Sunday, TSA screened 1.327 million people at airport checkpoints, the most since mid-March, but still down 45% from the same day in 2020.

TSA said in a statement it anticipates "daily travel volumes will continue to rise steadily and follow seasonal patterns. However, the agency expects volume will remain well below pre-pandemic levels through most of 2021."

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said U.S. airline passenger volumes were down 57% over 2019 levels in mid-December, with domestic travel down 56% and international air travel down 66%.

Many airlines do not think travel will significantly rebound until widespread vaccinations take place.

Major airlines lost more than $36 billion in the first nine months of 2020 but Congress has approved $15 billion in new payroll assistance as part of a COVID-19 relief package to keep thousands of aviation workers on the payroll through March 31.

The U.S. Transportation Department said in December that U.S. passenger airlines as of mid-October employed 9.1% fewer full-time equivalents employees versus the prior month to 368,162 -- down 36,707 jobs in a month and down 91,871 since mid-March.

Business travel remains especially hard hit. Planes are on average just 61% full compared with 89% in the same week last year while non-U.S. citizen travel to the United States was down 84% in November.

U.S. travel to and from 14 of the 20 top foreign country destinations were down 90% or more in October. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pEL AISSAMI : Venezuela is present in the 25th JMMC Meeting to continue oil market stability consolidation
PU
05:42pMSDGC METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT OF GREATER CIN : Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill
PU
05:25pApache Corp to create holding company structure
RE
05:21pU.S. screened 500 mln fewer airport passengers in 2020
RE
05:14pUtilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pSome New York Businesses Balk at Minimum Wage Boost During Covid-19
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Outage Hits Slack -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTechnology Shares Move Lower on First Trading Day of the Year -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pShares of Banks and Lenders Fall -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pConsumer Shares Fall Amid Deal News -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
3Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ