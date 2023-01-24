U.S. securities regulator awards whistleblowers more than $28 million

The whistleblowers, who were not identified, provided information that prompted the opening of an SEC investigation and ultimately to a successful action, the agency said.

The SEC did not disclose which enforcement action was involved.

Created after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, the SEC's whistleblower program is widely considered a major success, having resulted in orders for more than $6.3 billion in total monetary sanctions as of the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The SEC has paid more than $1.3 billion in over 300 awards to individuals for their information through fiscal 2022, the agency said in November. Its largest-ever payout of $114 million went to a single tipster in October 2020.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)