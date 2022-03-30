U.S. securities regulator names crypto, ESG among 2022 exam priorities

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday flagged crypto-assets,
information security, the private fund sector and environmental,
social and governance issues among its examination priorities in
2022 for market participants such as broker-dealers and
investment advisers.
The SEC's examinations division, tasked with monitoring
risks and ensuring investor protection, will also review whether
funds' proxy votes align with their ESG-related disclosures and
mandates, and whether there are misrepresentations of ESG
factors being considered, the agency said in a statement.
The agency's exam outlook highlighted areas that have
emerged as priorities for the top U.S. markets regulator since
Democrats took the helm in 2021, from climate and crypto to
broker-dealers' procedures to handle phishing and other cyber
attacks.
The SEC's examiners will focus on custody arrangements for
crypto assets and will assess any sales, recommendations, advice
and trading of crypto, the SEC said.
The agency also targeted private funds in its outlook for
2022 exams, with plans to review investment advisers' portfolio
strategies, risk management, disclosures and conflicts of
interest.
