U.S. seeks allies as split emerges over global plastics pollution treaty

WASHINGTON D.C., Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States
is seeking to form a coalition of countries to drive
negotiations on a global plastic pollution treaty, weeks after a
similar group involving several other G7 nations was launched,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
The move underlines its desire to keep the treaty's focus on
the efforts of individual countries in a model similar to the
2015 Paris climate accord, rather than provide new universal
rules favoured by other major nations, according to six
government and civil society sources involved in the talks.
United Nations members agreed in February to create the
world's first treaty to tackle the scourge of plastic waste
which extends from ocean trenches to mountain tops, with the aim
of finalising it by the end of 2024.
In August, 20 countries, including Britain, Canada, France,
Germany and several developing nations at the sharp end of the
environmental crisis, formed a "High Ambition Coalition To End
Plastic Pollution" advocating for the treaty to include global
standards, bans and restrictions on plastic.
Now, the United States is seeking to form its own group with
a different approach, and has invited several countries to join
including Australia and Japan, the sources said.
A concept note for its coalition seen by Reuters says "the
development of national action plans" should be "the primary
mechanism" for countries to contribute to the treaty, an
approach environmentalists say will not be robust enough to curb
the runaway problem.
The U.S.-led coalition aims to launch at or before the first
round of treaty negotiations scheduled to take place in Uruguay
from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, the draft document says.
The State Department did not directly answer questions about
the proposed coalition.
In an emailed statement, Monica Medina, the U.S. official
leading its treaty negotiations, said the country was committed
to ending plastic pollution by 2040.
"The best way is through a Paris-like agreement that helps
countries take ambitious action and holds them accountable,
let's them be innovative on finding solutions, and leads to
action now and not later," she said.
The United States was a key architect of the country-driven
approach of the Paris agreement, a landmark international deal
to limit global warming to at least 2 degrees Celsius. But that
deal has faced criticism for having no enforcement mechanism as
countries have missed deadlines to ratchet up their climate
actions.
Japan's vice minister for global environmental affairs,
Hiroshi Ono, said he knew of a proposed coalition on plastic
involving the United States but declined further comment.
Australia's environment department said in a statement it was
aware of different coalitions forming, without elaborating.
'LIGHT TOUCH'
Environmentalists say measures taken by individual countries
must be complemented by more top-down measures like coordinated
curbs on virgin plastic production and universal design
standards to increase the recyclability of plastics.
Plastic production is forecast to double over the next 20
years while the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean will
triple. That will cause widespread environmental damage,
destroying sensitive ecosystems and putting some species at risk
of extinction, according to a World Wildlife Fund study.
"We don't need a treaty for countries to decide themselves
what their national actions should be. We need a treaty that can
actually add on top of that," said Eirik Lindebjerg, global
plastics policy manager at WWF, calling such an approach a
"light touch."
However, Ono, the Japanese environment official, said that
the treaty cannot take a "one-size-fits-all approach" as
countries have different "national circumstances" and
"priorities" towards upstream measures, like plastic production,
or downstream measures, like waste collection.
Calls for tougher global measures such as those focused on
plastic production have also met resistance from the powerful
oil and petrochemical firms that make plastic. Industry groups
have been lobbying governments, including the U.S., to reject
any deal that would limit plastic manufacturing, Reuters
reported in February.
John Hocevar, a campaign manager for Greenpeace, and two
other sources who requested anonymity told Reuters that U.S.
officials had privately said they are wary of agreeing to any
global rules that would likely be rejected by its divided
Congress.
That is why the United States is keen to pursue a Paris-like
deal, the sources said, which did not have to be ratified by
Congress because it largely relies on voluntary commitments
based on national laws.
"If we are working from the position of we are only going to
negotiate what we can get done at home, we've lost before we've
even started," said Jane Patton, a U.S.-based campaign manager
for plastics and petrochemicals at the Centre for International
Environmental Law.
