Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. seeks to restore safety rules sparked by Gulf oil spill

09/12/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday proposed offshore drilling safety measures that it said would help prevent oil spills and protect workers and the environment.

The proposal aims to restore safety provisions put in place by the Obama administration in 2016 following the fatal 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon spill, the worst in United States history.

The Trump administration had revised the rules in 2019 to reduce what the oil and gas industry said was a financial burden.

The Interior Department, which oversees the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), said the changes would incorporate the latest industry technology improvements.

"As our nation transitions to a clean energy economy, we will continue strengthening and modernizing offshore energy standards and oversight," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on a call with reporters. "We will continue to put the lives and livelihoods of workers first, as well as the protection of our waters and marine habitat."

The rule revisions would tighten technical requirements of blowout prevention systems and mandate speedier failure investigations. They also require companies to submit failure data directly to BSEE rather than to third parties.

The proposal is open to public comment until Nov. 14.

Oil industry trade group the National Ocean Industries Association said it would review the proposal and work with federal regulators to ensure that the changes increase safety.

Environmental group Oceana reacted to the proposal by calling for the end to offshore drilling.

"While the new safety measures being proposed are a step in the right direction, no operator can promise there wont' be another disaster like BP's Deepwater Horizon blowout," Oceana campaign director Diane Hoskins said in an emailed statement.

The BP Macondo well blowout and fire on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig on April 20, 2010 killed 11 workers and cost billions of dollars for Gulf Coast restoration. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 94.2 Delayed Quote.18.26%
OCEANA GROUP LIMITED 0.18% 54.24 End-of-day quote.-2.34%
WTI 2.01% 88.042 Delayed Quote.14.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pDogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.99% to $1724.26 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 3.48% to $22396.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pChile launches plan to boost investment to address weakened economy
RE
05:28pSoy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
RE
05:27pStronger Dollar Drags on Oracle's 1Q Earnings -- Currency Comment
DJ
05:26pAmtrak to begin cancelling some long-distance trains Tuesday
RE
05:25pMost Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources
RE
05:24pMexican drug lord who was jailed for killing U.S. agent granted house arrest
RE
05:24pTech Up on Rate, Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come ..
4Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
5U.S. consumer inflation expectations ease again, NY Fed says

HOT NEWS