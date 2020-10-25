U.S. sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past two days

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United States has seen its highest
ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, keeping
the pandemic a top election issue as Vice President Mike Pence
travels the country to campaign despite close aides testing
positive.
The United States reported 79,852 new infections on
Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new
cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month
high and deaths are trending upwards, according to a Reuters
tally. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
So far in October, 29 states have set records for increases
in new cases, including five considered key in the Nov. 3
presidential election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina,
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Hospitals are strained in several states including North
Dakota, which is the hardest hit based on recent new cases per
capita, according to a Reuters analysis.
The city of El Paso in Texas is asking residents to stay
home for the next two weeks and the wider El Paso County closed
its parks and recreational facilities for 14 days.
Over the last three weeks, the number of hospitalized
COVID-19 patients in the El Paso area has tripled to a record
786, according to state data. (http://www.epstrong.org/)
"If we continue on this trend, we risk detrimental effects
to our entire healthcare system," the city's public health
director, Angela Mora, said in a statement. "For the sake of
those hospitalized and the frontline healthcare workers working
tirelessly each day to care for them, we ask you to please stay
home for two weeks and eliminate your interactions with those
outside your household until we can flatten the curve."
On Saturday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked the federal
government to allow the use of an army medical center at Fort
Bliss by non-coronavirus patients to ease the burden on
hospitals.
On Sunday, Abbott said state emergency management officials
will open an alternate care site this week, initially with 50
beds, at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center.
NEW WHITE HOUSE OUTBREAK
Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive on
Saturday as well as multiple other senior aides. Despite the
outbreak, the White House said the vice president would press
ahead with campaigning, visiting North Carolina on Sunday and
Minnesota on Monday.
The new infections offered a reminder of the way Trump - who
was hospitalized for three nights this month after contracting
COVID-19 - and those around him have downplayed the advice of
public health experts to wear masks and observe social
distancing guidelines to stem COVID-19 transmission.
Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" why Pence was not
following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
guidelines to quarantine for 14 days after such exposure,
Meadows on Sunday cited the vice president's status as
"essential personnel."
The latest outbreak follows what health experts described as
a super-spreader event at the White House on Sept. 26 where
President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney
Barrett to the Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)