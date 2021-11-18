U.S. senator introduces bill to block Brazilian beef imports after 'mad cow' reports

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Jon Tester on
Thursday introduced legislation to halt the import of Brazilian
beef into the United States and called for experts to review
"the commodity's safety" after media reports that Brazil delayed
reporting https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/brazil-investigating-two-suspected-cases-mad-cow-disease-humans-2021-11-11
two cases of mad cow disease.
The bill by Tester, a Montana Democrat, follows political
pressure from U.S. cattle producers who have been calling for a
halt to imports of Brazilian fresh beef due to questions about
what processes Brazil uses to detect animal disease and other
potential foodborne threats to consumers.
Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, suspended beef
exports https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/beef-giant-brazil-halts-china-exports-after-confirming-two-mad-cow-disease-cases-2021-09-04
to top customer China after the South American country in early
September confirmed two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease - or
bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) - in two separate
domestic meat plants.
But the cases were originally detected in June, well before
they were reported to trade partners and the World Organization
for Animal Health (OIE), according to a Nov. 12 letter sent by
the National Cattlemen's Beef Association to the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
USDA, which regulates beef imports into the United States,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
The United States imported $62.3 million of beef and beef
products from Brazil in the first nine months of this year, a
36% increase over the same period a year earlier, according to
U.S. Census Bureau trade data. In total volume, Brazil was the
second-largest U.S. supplier of beef and beef product imports
during that period, behind Mexico.
Political pressure on USDA has mounted in recent days, after
two cases of a neurodegenerative disorder in patients in Rio de
Janeiro state were reported earlier this month.
Officials with Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said the cases
were not related to beef consumption, tamping down fears of
possible bovine spongiform encephalopathy causing human illness.
