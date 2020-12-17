Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data

12/17/2020 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Two top U.S. Senators on Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S. taxpayers' data, which could make millions of Americans more vulnerable to identity theft and other crimes.

As officials continued to assess damage from the cyberattack, U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden asked the Internal Revenue Service whether the tax agency was affected and, if so, what it was doing to mitigate the fallout and protect against further intrusions.

The sweeping campaign, done by hackers believed to be working for Russia, leveraged technology from SolarWinds Corp used by multiple U.S. government agencies and other businesses, Reuters has reported.

The U.S. government has not publicly identified who might be behind the massive intrusion, and several U.S. lawmakers on Thursday said it appeared that U.S. officials were still analyzing the impact of the attack.

"I think the government is still assessing how bad the damage is," Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel, told MSNBC in an interview.

Grassley and Wyden, in their letter, sought an immediate briefing from IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig on the impact to U.S. taxpayers, whose sensitive financial records are filed each year with the agency.

The IRS has used SolarWinds technology as recently as 2017, they said.

"Given the extreme sensitivity of personal taxpayer information entrusted to the IRS, and the harm both to Americans’ privacy and our national security that could result from the theft and exploitation of this data by our adversaries, it is imperative that we understand the extent to which the IRS may have been compromised," the senators wrote. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pU.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data
RE
01:52pBiogen to pay $22 million to resolve U.S. drug charity kickback probe
RE
01:43pJON TESTER : Tester Statement on Final Packers and Stockyards Undue Preference Rule
PU
01:40pGoogle hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search monopoly
RE
01:37pCanada unveils hydrogen strategy to kick-start clean fuel industry
RE
01:37pAS TRUCKS STACK UP, DOVER CEO SAYS : expect some Brexit disruption
RE
01:34pUK says chances of Brexit trade deal are below 50%, despite EU optimism
RE
01:33pSacklers apologize but deflect blame at U.S. congressional opioid hearing
RE
01:30pUK's Gove says Brexit trade talks could go on beyond Christmas
RE
01:29pEU officials do not expect UK trade deal sealed at chiefs' Thursday call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ