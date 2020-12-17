U.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Two top U.S. Senators on
Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent
hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S.
taxpayers' data, which could make millions of Americans more
vulnerable to identity theft and other crimes.
As officials continued to assess damage from the
cyberattack, U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck
Grassley and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden asked the Internal
Revenue Service whether the tax agency was affected and, if so,
what it was doing to mitigate the fallout and protect against
further intrusions.
The sweeping campaign, done by hackers believed to be
working for Russia, leveraged technology from SolarWinds Corp
used by multiple U.S. government agencies and other
businesses, Reuters has reported.
The U.S. government has not publicly identified who might be
behind the massive intrusion, and several U.S. lawmakers on
Thursday said it appeared that U.S. officials were still
analyzing the impact of the attack.
"I think the government is still assessing how bad the
damage is," Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the
Senate intelligence panel, told MSNBC in an interview.
Grassley and Wyden, in their letter, sought an immediate
briefing from IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig on the impact to
U.S. taxpayers, whose sensitive financial records are filed each
year with the agency.
The IRS has used SolarWinds technology as recently as 2017,
they said.
"Given the extreme sensitivity of personal taxpayer
information entrusted to the IRS, and the harm both to
Americans’ privacy and our national security that could result
from the theft and exploitation of this data by our adversaries,
it is imperative that we understand the extent to which the IRS
may have been compromised," the senators wrote.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio)