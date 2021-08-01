U.S. senators make final tweaks to infrastructure bill, expect passage this week

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday
worked to finalize legislation to forge ahead with a sweeping $1
trillion spending plan for roads, rail lines, high-speed
internet and other infrastructure, with some senators predicting
final passage later this week.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the text was
"being finalized imminently," and the Senate could soon start
voting on all relevant amendments, finishing the bill "in a
matter of days."
The massive infrastructure package is one of President Joe
Biden's top legislative priorities and would be the largest
investment in U.S. roads, bridges, ports, and transit in
decades.
It includes $550 billion in new spending on top of $450
billion in previously approved funds and would provide money to
replace lead water pipes and build a network of electric vehicle
charging stations.
Senator Jon Tester, a key Democratic negotiator on the
legislation, told reporters that one potential holdup is a
provision over wages. Democrats want to include a decades-old
law that would require contractors to pay prevailing wages -
typically higher levels set by unions - on projects funded by
the legislation.
Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, told CNN
that she believes at least 10 Republicans will support the
measure, enabling it to clear a 60-vote procedural hurdle.
"My hope is that we'll finish the bill by the end of the
week," Collins said, adding that the measure is "good for
America."
Final text - including detailed provisions to pay for it -
will determine whether a sizeable bipartisan majority in the
closely divided Senate can hold up. Senators so far have
supported a shell version of the legislation in procedural
votes, including a 66-28 margin on Friday that included 16
Republicans.
White House economic adviser Brian Deese talked up the bill
before its final provisions were revealed as "badly needed
investments in our economy" that could help ease supply
bottlenecks that were contributing to inflation.
"It will make it easier to get goods and services flowing.
It'll actually lower prices over the long term," Deese said on
"Fox News Sunday."
BIGGER SPENDING TRAIN
But Democrats have paired the "hard" infrastructure bill
with a much-larger $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" budget bill
that would boost spending on education, child care, climate
change and other priorities of the party.
Schumer said in Senate floor remarks that immediately after
passage of the infrastructure bill, he will proceed with a
budget resolution that would allow "reconciliation" rules to be
used for those investments - enabling Democrats to pass them
with only a simple majority without Republican support.
Democrats want to offset the social spending with tax
increases on corporations and wealthy Americans earning more
than $400,000 a year - measures that Republicans oppose.
Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat whose support
is pivotal to the party's spending plans, said that while the
infrastructure bill should win strong support, he could not
guarantee passage of the reconciliation bill.
He said both plans need to be fully paid for to avoid a
dangerous build-up of debt.
"Let's see if the pay-fors are for real," he said, adding
that while he could support some tax increases, he was concerned
about making the U.S. economy uncompetitive.
Some Democratic progressives, particularly in the House of
Representatives, have also suggested the $1 trillion package is
inadequate, and the Senate could impose changes that potentially
complicate its chances of becoming law.
The Democrats' majorities in the Senate and the House of
Representatives are razor-thin, requiring the party to stick
together if it wants to achieve its legislative goals.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Writing by David
Lawder; Editing by Ross Colvin and Andrea Ricci)