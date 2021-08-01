U.S. senators predict passage of infrastructure bill this week, but still waiting for final text

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate reconvened on
Sunday to finalize legislative text and forge ahead with a
sweeping $1 trillion spending plan for roads, rail lines,
communications networks and other infrastructure, with some
senators predicting final passage later this week.
Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, told CNN
that she believes at least 10 Republicans will support the
measure, enabling it to clear a 60-vote procedural hurdle.
The massive infrastructure package is one of President Joe
Biden's top legislative priorities and would be the largest
investment in U.S. roads, bridges, ports, and transit in
decades.
It includes $550 billion in new spending on top of $450
billion in previously approved funds and would provide money to
replace lead water pipes and build a network of electric vehicle
charging stations.
"My hope is that we'll finish the bill by the end of the
week," Collins said, adding that the measure is "good for
America."
Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told CBS's
"Face the Nation" that another procedural vote was possible on
Sunday and he was expecting the bill to be passed by Thursday.
He said the text of the bill was almost complete.
Final text - including detailed provisions to pay for it -
will determine whether a sizeable bipartisan majority in the
closely divided Senate can hold up. Senators so far have
supported a shell version of the legislation in procedural
votes, including a 66-28 margin on Friday that included 16
Republicans.
But Democrats have paired the "hard" infrastructure bill
with a much-larger $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" budget bill
that would boost spending on education, child care, climate
change and other priorities of the party.
Democrats also want to offset the spending with tax
increases on corporations and wealthy Americans earning more
than $400,000 a year - measures that Republicans oppose.
Democrats may be able to pass the larger bill on their own
under special budget rules that allow only a simple majority
Manchin said that while the infrastructure bill should win
strong support, he could not guarantee passage of the
'reconciliation' bill.
It needed to be fully paid for to avoid a dangerous build-up
of debt, he said.
"Let's see if the pay-fors are for real," he said, adding
that while he could support some tax increases, he was concerned
about making the U.S. economy uncompetitive.
Some Democratic progressives, particularly in the House of
Representatives, have also suggested the $1 trillion package is
inadequate, and the Senate could impose changes that potentially
complicate its chances of becoming law.
The Democrats' majorities in the Senate and the House of
Representatives are razor-thin, requiring the party to stick
together if it wants to achieve its legislative goals.
