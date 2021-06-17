U.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S.
senators on Thursday proposed a new 25% investment tax credit
for investments in semiconductor
manufacturing as Congress works to speed U.S. chips production.
The proposal sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman
Ron Wyden and the top Republican Senator Mike Crapo along with
Mark Warner, John Cornyn, Debbie Stabenow and Steve Daines would
provide "reasonable, targeted incentives for domestic
semiconductor manufacturing," they said in a statement.
Last week, the Senate voted 68-32 to approve spending $52
billion to increase U.S. production and research into
semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $2
billion dedicated to chips used by automakers.
