Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing

06/17/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed a new 25% investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing as Congress works to speed U.S. chips production.

The proposal sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and the top Republican Senator Mike Crapo along with Mark Warner, John Cornyn, Debbie Stabenow and Steve Daines would provide "reasonable, targeted incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing," they said in a statement.

Last week, the Senate voted 68-32 to approve spending $52 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pLatvian bank Rietumu fined 5.85 mln for money laundering failures
RE
12:53pUs five-year, 30-year treasury yield curve flattens to 117 bps, flattest since november
RE
12:51pOil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
RE
12:51pOil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
RE
12:51pUs two-year, 10-year treasury yield curve flattens to 126 bps, flattest since feburary 26
RE
12:50pUs 10-year treasury yields extend drop to 1.478%
RE
12:49pHSBC to announce sale of French retail banking operations on Friday - sources
RE
12:46pU.s. vehicle miles traveled in april rises 54.6% from a year earlier, remains below pre-pandemic levels-u.s. department of transportation
RE
12:44pALCOA OF AUSTRALIA  : apprenticeships up for grabs
PU
12:43pU.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS