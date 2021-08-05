U.S. senators target ransomware by targeting countries that allow it

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. senators
planned legislation on Thursday that would fight ransomware
attacks on U.S. infrastructure by sanctioning countries the
harbor cyber criminals, as well as by strengthening protections
against attacks.
Senators Marco Rubio, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, and Democrat Dianne Feinstein, a senior
member of the intelligence and judiciary committees, planned to
introduce the "Sanction and Stop Ransomware Act" on Thursday.
According to a copy of the bill seen by Reuters, it would
require development of cybersecurity standards for critical
infrastructure, tighten regulation of cryptocurrency - which is
often demanded as ransom - and direct the State Department and
intelligence community to designate as a "state sponsor of
ransomware" any country deemed to provide support for ransomware
demand schemes.
The threat of ransomware attacks against U.S. infrastructure
came home to Americans on the east coast when an attack against
the Colonial Pipeline Co. in May led to widespread shortages at
gas stations.
The Justice Department was later able to help the company
recover some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom it paid to
hackers.
About $350 million in ransom was paid to cyber criminals
in 2020, a more than 300% increase from the previous year, the
department said.
President Joe Biden last month warned that if the United
States ended up in a "real shooting war" with a major power it
could be the result of a significant cyber attack on the United
States, highlighting what Washington sees as a growing threat
posed by hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.
