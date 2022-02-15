Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. senators urge ditching ID.me, face recognition for jobless benefits

02/15/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb 15 (Reuters) - Three U.S. senators on Tuesday called on the Department of Labor to help states find alternatives to identity verification provider ID.me for screening people seeking unemployment aid because they said its technology raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns.

The Internal Revenue Service last week dropped mandatory verification through ID.me for people filing their taxes online this year. But about half of U.S. states still use ID.me, which employs a mix of facial recognition technology and video-chat interviews, to confirm the identity of unemployment applicants. Other states have used rival tools.

Activists have argued that facial recognition remains too faulty for use in government applications, and that people should have more privacy and control over face scans.

ID.me declined to comment on the request, which came in a letter from Democratic Senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren.

A day after the IRS announcement, ID.me said it would allow users to bypass facial recognition and proceed to a manual check. It has said security and equitable access are top priorities.

Reuters reported last year that a government watchdog group wrote to officials, including the Department of Labor's inspector general, that the influential National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) may have interfered with open-competition requirements by recommending ID.me to the exclusion of others. NASWA is partially backed by the Labor Department.

States have called ID.me valuable for curbing record unemployment assistance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. But some legitimate applicants experienced delays after facial recognition failed to verify their identity and long waits for interviews with manual verifiers ensued.

The senators urged the Labor Department to work with other agencies on alternative recommendations, including possibly the federal government's Login.gov identity verification tool.

Over 40 million people are registered on Login.gov, which uses credit histories and other records for verification.

ID.me says it has 73 million users. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pStocks surge as easing Ukraine worries fuel rally
RE
05:56pU.S. FTC judge dismisses antitrust complaint against Altria, Juul
RE
05:54pRemington Arms to pay $73M to Sandy Hook families
RE
05:51pPrince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Giuffre
RE
05:49pUkraine defence ministry website, banks, knocked offline
RE
05:48pU.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees
RE
05:43pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias, 10-Year Yield Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:40pU.S. SEC is probing Wall Street trades in large blocks of shares
RE
05:39pTech Up as Airbnb Gains on Strong Earnings, Bookings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. senators urge ditching ID.me, face recognition for jobless benefits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS