U.S. senators urge ditching ID.me, face recognition for jobless benefits

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb 15 (Reuters) - Three U.S. senators on
Tuesday called on the Department of Labor to help states find
alternatives to identity verification provider ID.me for
screening people seeking unemployment aid because they said its
technology raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns.
The Internal Revenue Service last week dropped mandatory
verification through ID.me for people filing their taxes online
this year. But about half of U.S. states still use ID.me, which
employs a mix of facial recognition technology and video-chat
interviews, to confirm the identity of unemployment applicants.
Other states have used rival tools.
Activists have argued that facial recognition remains too
faulty for use in government applications, and that people
should have more privacy and control over face scans.
ID.me declined to comment on the request, which came in a
letter from Democratic Senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and
Elizabeth Warren.
A day after the IRS announcement, ID.me said it would allow
users to bypass facial recognition and proceed to a manual
check. It has said security and equitable access are top
priorities.
Reuters reported last year that a government watchdog group
wrote to officials, including the Department of Labor's
inspector general, that the influential National Association of
State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) may have interfered with
open-competition requirements by recommending ID.me to the
exclusion of others. NASWA is partially backed by the Labor
Department.
States have called ID.me valuable for curbing record
unemployment assistance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. But
some legitimate applicants experienced delays after facial
recognition failed to verify their identity and long waits for
interviews with manual verifiers ensued.
The senators urged the Labor Department to work with other
agencies on alternative recommendations, including possibly the
federal government's Login.gov identity verification tool.
Over 40 million people are registered on Login.gov, which
uses credit histories and other records for verification.
ID.me says it has 73 million users.
