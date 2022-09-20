Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. senators want secondary sanctions on Russian oil

09/20/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican senators urged U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to impose secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen a price cap G7 countries plan to impose on Russian oil over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Pat Toomey introduced legislation imposing the secondary sanctions, which would target financial institutions involved in trade finance, insurance, reinsurance and brokerage of Russia oil and petroleum products sold at prices exceeding the cap.

The two senators are both members of the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees sanctions policy.

They said the ability to target banks would make it harder for Russia to evade the price cap by making deals with countries not formally participating in the G7 scheme.

"I do think there's a great benefit to having a worldwide backup so that Russia does not try - as it's bound to do - to play countries against each other," van Hollen said during a committee hearing.

"I promise to work with Senator Van Hollen to get this bill enacted as soon as possible so that Russia can no longer profit from the oil sales funding its war in Ukraine," Toomey, the top Republican on the banking panel, said.

The Biden administration has been reluctant to impose secondary sanctions over concerns that they could complicate relations with importers of Russia oil like China and India.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, told the hearing that the price cap was a powerful tool to hit Russia and stabilize energy prices.

The U.S. Treasury has said that anyone who falsifies documentation or otherwise hides the true origin or price of Russian oil would face consequences under the domestic law of jurisdictions implementing the price cap.

The Group of Seven announced the price cap plan this month to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue in the wake of the invasion. Several countries have banned imports of Russian crude and fuel, but Moscow has managed to maintain its revenues through increased crude sales to Asia.

"The price cap we believe will have a powerful effect in doing several things, certainly in the first instance denying Russia's revenue to fund its war," Rosenberg said. "And secondly, by keeping Russian oil in the market at lower prices, it will reduce the potential for price spikes in the market."

Also at the hearing, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema asked Rosenberg what Washington can do to address the blending of Russian oil by the country's producers with crude from other nations to circumvent sanctions.

Rosenberg indicated that Treasury will in coming weeks release guidelines to address the issue.

"We have an opportunity to offer further clarity and guidance on this important point in the forthcoming guidance and frequently asked questions that the U.S. government will put out in the coming weeks," she said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.63% 90.65 Delayed Quote.17.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.97% 61.25 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
WTI -1.63% 84.073 Delayed Quote.13.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pCricket-Green, Wade help Australia clinch high-scoring contest v India
RE
01:54p'Brazen scheme' stole $250 million from pandemic child food program, U.S. says
RE
01:53pU.S. Senator Manchin to unveil energy permitting measure on Wednesday
RE
01:50pExclusive-Investigation into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer- sources
RE
01:48pMore than 560 port operatives, maintenance engineers at england'…
RE
01:47pECB's Lagarde raises prospect of rate hikes beyond neutral level
RE
01:47pPuerto Rico power grid no match for Fiona; residents unsurprised
RE
01:40pRussian aluminium giant Rusal mulls selling directly on LME - Bloomberg News
RE
01:34pMACRON : Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp
RE
01:32pScholz 'irritated'" about Turkey's bid to join security body led by Russia, China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4U.S. housing starts rebound in August; building permits decline
5Terna: the new Celano electrical substation in the province of L'Aquila..

HOT NEWS