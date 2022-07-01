Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems -Pentagon

07/01/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the Pentagon is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is sending Ukraine two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition as part of its latest weapons packages for Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The assistance package, worth about $820 million, was broadly announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in Madrid following a gathering of NATO leaders that was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians continue to face a brutality highlighted once again this week by an attack that struck a shopping mall filled with civilians. They continue to fight for their country, and the United States continues to stand by them and their just cause," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement about the assistance.

Ukrainian officials have said a Kh-22 missile fired by a Russian bomber hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 19 people. That strike drew condemnation from Western leaders and the Pope but Russia rejected Ukraine's account, saying the missile had struck a store of Western-supplied weapons next to the mall, causing it to catch fire.

The Pentagon offered more details on Friday as it formalized the announcement, and said the latest round of security assistance also included additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

The counter artillery radars being sent are the Raytheon-Technologies AN/TPQ-37 systems, a senior defense official told reporters. This is the first time these systems are being sent to Ukraine which have about triple the effective range of the previously sent AN/TPQ-36 systems.

The new U.S. aid is meant to bolster Ukraine as it confronts heavy pounding by Russian artillery. Russia's stepped-up campaign of long-range missile attacks on Ukrainian cities has come as its forces have ground out success on the battlefield in the east, with a relentless assault to try to force Kyiv to cede two provinces to separatists.

Including the latest rounds of assistance, the United States has now committed approximately $6.9 billion since Russia forces rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and brought full-scale war back to Europe.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

By Phil Stewart and Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pMeta Platforms to End Digital Wallet Novi Pilot on Sept. 1
DJ
05:51pBrazil's Petrobras reaches deal with regulator for royalties payments on shale oil unit
RE
05:49pU.S. 5-year offshore drilling plan contemplates zero to 11 auctions
RE
05:45pFed gets newest policymaker, as inflation, recession fears mount
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.01% to 135.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 1.43% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 1.25% to $1.0426 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.88% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pMexican leader hails new but unfinished refinery at formal launch
RE
05:31pU.S. sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems -Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS