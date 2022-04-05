Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. service sector regains speed in March; high input prices persist - ISM survey

04/05/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Space Needle and Mount Rainier are seen on the skyline of Seattle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. services industry activity picked up in March, boosted by the rolling back of pandemic restrictions, but businesses continued to face higher costs as supply strains persisted.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its non-manufacturing activity index rebounded to a reading of 58.3 last month from a one-year low of 56.5 in February. That ended three straight months of declines in the index and also signaled a shift in spending back to services from goods.

COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the country following a massive decline in coronavirus infections, unleashing pent-up demand for services like airline travel and dining out. The government reported last week that consumer spending on services increased by the most in seven months in February, while goods outlays declined.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing index rising to 58.4. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

The ISM's measure of new orders received by services businesses rebounded to a reading of 60.1 from a 12-month low of 56.1 in February.

Its services industry employment gauge jumped to 54.0 after dropping to a 1-1/2-year low of 48.5 February, which also was the first contraction in the sub-index since January 2021.

The strong demand for labor was confirmed by March's employment report on Friday, which showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month.

Despite the increase in hiring, services industries made little headway in reducing the backlog of unfinished work, indicating that shortages remained binding.

Russia's war against Ukraine is worsening global supply constraints. Prices for commodities like oil and wheat have surged since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The ISM survey's measure of order backlogs at services businesses edged up to 64.5 last month after surging to 64.2 in February. Its gauge of supplier deliveries slipped to a still-high reading of 63.4 from 66.2 in February. A reading above 50 indicates slower deliveries.

That meant services inflation pushed higher. The survey's measure of prices paid by services industries increased to 83.8 from 83.1 in February, indicating that inflation could remain uncomfortably high and elicit an aggressive response from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank last month raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first hike in more than three years. Policymakers have been ratcheting up their hawkish rhetoric, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to hike rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep high inflation from becoming entrenched.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aEmerging markets suffer $9.8bln outflow in March with big hit to China
RE
10:06aLatvia and Estonia close Russian consulates, expel staff
RE
10:05aFed's Brainard sees methodical rate hikes, rapid balance sheet shrinkage
RE
10:04aU.S. service sector regains speed in March; high input prices persist - ISM survey
RE
10:03aNATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
RE
10:01aBritain says all fracking options on table as orders review
RE
10:00aGerman January gas imports down 8.2%, bill more than trebled
RE
09:59aGeorgia Republicans pass bill empowering law enforcement to investigate elections
RE
09:59aRussia waged deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in Bucha - Blinken
RE
09:57aUK orders fracking report, says all options on the table
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Stocks, oil, bond yields edge up ahead of expected new Russia sanctions
3Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
4Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
5Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

HOT NEWS