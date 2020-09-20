U.S. sets record with over 1 million coronavirus tests in a day

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States set a one-day record
with over 1 million coronavirus diagnostic tests being
performed, but the country needs 6 million to 10 million a day
to bring outbreaks under control, according to various experts.
The country performed 1,061,411 tests on Saturday, according
to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort
to track the outbreak.
The record comes after testing has fallen for several weeks.
The United States tested on average 650,000 people a day in
the week ended Sept. 13, down from a peak in late July of over
800,000 people a day.
Since the start of the pandemic, testing shortages have
hampered efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
At one point during the summer, Houston residents lined up
in cars and waited hours for tests, even sleeping in their
vehicles overnight. Miami saw similar lines.
Once tested, people may have to wait up to two weeks to
learn if they have the virus, which has killed nearly 200,000
Americans and infected more than 6.7 million. Such delays defeat
the purpose of trying to prevent further infections.
In March, President Donald Trump said "anyone who wants a
test, gets a test." That goal has yet to be achieved.
At the heart of the crisis is a reliance by labs on
automated testing equipment that locks them into using
proprietary chemical kits and other tools made by a handful of
manufacturers.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use
authorization to several saliva tests, which require no swabs
and use readily available reagents.
The United States has also authorized pooled testing, a
method that tests samples from several people at once and can
expand testing capacity.
However, pooled testing is only more efficient in areas with
limited outbreaks. In mid-September, 27 of 50 states had
positive test rates above 5%, according to a Reuters analysis,
including South Dakota at 17%.
The World Health Organization considers positivity rates
above 5% concerning.
(Reporting by Lisa Shumaker
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Steve Orlofsky)