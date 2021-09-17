U.S. shale oil firm Pioneer Natural launches land sale - sources

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Top U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer
Natural Resources Co has put its assets in the Delaware
basin of Texas on the block, aiming to secure more than $2
billion for the properties, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Friday.
A strong rebound in crude oil prices following last year's
pandemic-led crash has sparked a wave of shale consolidation and
opened a window for producers to offload unwanted properties.
Pioneer wants to streamline its business and reduce debt
after two big acquisitions this year. In March, it sold an
oilfield services business for an undisclosed amount.
There was no guarantee Pioneer would end up striking a deal.
The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
A sale would leave Pioneer focused on the Midland portion of
the Permian, its traditional base. The assets now for sale were
acquired with its $4.5 billion purchase of Parsley Energy, the
sources said. Parsley has about 350 wells across four counties
in the Delaware Basin.
Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield last week told
investors the company likely would divest some of its
less-productive acreage in the Delaware and Midland basins in
Texas.
Pioneer this year completed two multi-billion dollar
takeovers. After closing its Parsley deal in January, Pioneer
paid $6.2 billion deal for Midland-basin rival DoublePoint
Energy.
The deals pushed Pioneer's total debt to $6.9 billion at the
end of June, from $3.1 billion six months earlier, according to
regulatory filings.
As part of the wider industry focus to improve investor
sentiment after years of sub-standard returns versus other
economic sectors, U.S. shale firms have been boosting buybacks
and dividends.
Last month, Pioneer said it was bringing forward plans to
start paying a variable quarterly dividend to September, from
the first quarter of 2022.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and
David French in New York; editing by David Evans)