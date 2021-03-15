U.S. shale oil output to drop 46,000 bpd to 7.46 mln bpd in April -EIA

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from seven
major shale formations is expected to decline by about 46,000
barrels per day (bpd) in April to about 7.46 million bpd, the
U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly
forecast on Monday.
Output at nearly every formation is expected to fall and the
biggest declines are expected to come from the Eagle Ford and
Niobrara basins, where production is expected to drop by about
15,000 bpd in each basin compared with March, the data showed.
Output from the Permian, the top producing basin in the
country, is expected to rise for a second straight month in
April, climbing by about 11,000 bpd to 4.3 million bpd.
The agency last month estimated output from the Permian
would drop in March but in the latest month revised its estimate
to an increase of about 376,260 bpd, the biggest increase on
record.
Oil producers in the United States have begun to slowly add
drilling rigs as prices rebound, but tepid demand recovery and
investor pressure to reduce debt has kept companies from rushing
to drill new wells.
Production in the Bakken basin of North Dakota and Montana
is expected to decline by about 12,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd,
the lowest since July.
Natural gas production from the seven major shale basins is
expected to decline about 0.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
to 82.6 bcfd in April, according to EIA's drilling productivity
report.
